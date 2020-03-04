asset tv
Weller and Wagstaff undertake CASCAID onesie challenge
Raised £2,000
SWIP duo warn prime property now overpriced
Climbing prices in prime market prompt SWIP managers Gerry Ferguson and Vicky Watson to seek opportunities in secondary property sector
Hall's short bets pay off as performance soars
Manager shorts IT and outsourcing while buying unloved domestics despite weak outlook
Premier's King favours miners but avoids US on 'hangover' fears
Premier UK Strategic Growth manager Simon King tells Asset TV's Sam Shaw why he is adding capital goods firms to his £60m portfolio
Swip duo see 'pockets of value' in European credit
Swip Strategic bond managers Luke Hickmore and Roger Webb discuss the impact on the European sovereign debt crisis on their £68m fund, and how a flexible mandate has benefitted performance.
High US unemployment 'good for market'
Smith & Williamson's Robert Royle and Tana Focke explained to Asset TV why high US unemployment will lead to more QE2 and boost markets.
Murphy on macro versus micro in the UK
Simon Murphy, manager of the Old Mutual UK Select Equity fund, gives Asset TV his view on the micro versus the macro outlook for 2011, and explains how, after a difficult start on the fund, some strong opportunities are starting to come through in the...
Murray on physical gold's rising appeal among IFAs
Asset TV spoke recently with Angus Murray, chief executive at Castlestone Asset Management, on the rationale for launching an exclusive share class for Friends Provident International's mirror fund range - Castlestone Aliquot Gold Bullion. He also explained...
Two-tier structure the key to S&W European Growth outperformance
Mark Pignatelli employs a half-and-half strategy on Smith & Williamson European Growth fund, combing through 1,300-stock universe
Bradbury shuns domestic plays for overseas earners
Old Mutual Asset Managers' head of equities Ashton Bradbury discusses his outlook for the asset class in the UK, outlining where opportunities may be found, valuations throughout the current cycle, and his attitude to risk.
Cowley calls time on US treasuries and the dollar
OMAM Strategic Bond manager explains bearish stance on traditionally safe-haven currency and how this affects view of sovereign bonds
How can active managed funds survive?
The track record of active managers is being dragged down by the growing number of quasi-tracker funds in their peer group, according to recent research from the Yale School of Management.
Motilal duo targets India growth opportunities
When it comes to Asia and BRIC investing, it is China that traditionally grabs the headlines, with India lagging behind. But the Indian economy is big and growing rapidly and groups are increasingly offering funds targeting the subcontinent.
Gartmore's Bennett: EM story could emulate the 1990s dotcom bubble
It is almost a year since John Bennett arrived at Gartmore from GAM to take on the Gartmore European Selected Opportunities fund from Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg.
BlackRock duo take advantage of macro troubles in Europe and Korea to drive returns
For the managers of the BlackRock UK Income fund, getting exposure to emerging market growth at a discount is a key strategy.
Buckle cuts equities and property weighting on UBS Multi-Asset Income
UBS Multi-Asset Income fund manager David Buckle has cut back portfolio weightings to equities and property and moved into corporate bonds and high yield.
Ignis' Shaw sees value in property
7IM duo sees end in sight for asset class correlation
7IM is convinced the upward correlation between gold, equities and fixed income has got to come to an end. How it ends and how to manage portfolios when it does is just one of themes discussed by the group's directors Justin Urquhart Stewart and Tom Sheridan....
Aviva's Robertson expects QE2 to bolster UK exports
Aviva Investors' senior economist Stewart Robertson is expecting more quantitative easing in the UK as the Bank of England looks to stimulate growth.
BlackRock's Cox looks to up micro caps in UK Smaller Cos
The £377m BlackRock UK Smaller Companies fund is looking to up its weightings at the small- and micro-cap end of the scale as Ralph Cox takes full control of the fund.
Dean cuts it with 'scissor stocks' to get top returns
Momentum launch takes Jubilee closer to funds space
OMAM's Snowden: Opportunities in corporate bonds
Bloxham launch designed to fight liquidity difficulties
