Murphy on macro versus micro in the UK
Murphy on macro versus micro in the UK

Simon Murphy, manager of the Old Mutual UK Select Equity fund, gives Asset TV his view on the micro versus the macro outlook for 2011, and explains how, after a difficult start on the fund, some strong opportunities are starting to come through in the...

  • UK
Murray on physical gold's rising appeal among IFAs
Murray on physical gold's rising appeal among IFAs

Asset TV spoke recently with Angus Murray, chief executive at Castlestone Asset Management, on the rationale for launching an exclusive share class for Friends Provident International's mirror fund range - Castlestone Aliquot Gold Bullion. He also explained...

Bradbury shuns domestic plays for overseas earners
Bradbury shuns domestic plays for overseas earners

Old Mutual Asset Managers' head of equities Ashton Bradbury discusses his outlook for the asset class in the UK, outlining where opportunities may be found, valuations throughout the current cycle, and his attitude to risk.

  • UK
How can active managed funds survive?

The track record of active managers is being dragged down by the growing number of quasi-tracker funds in their peer group, according to recent research from the Yale School of Management.

Motilal duo targets India growth opportunities
Motilal duo targets India growth opportunities

When it comes to Asia and BRIC investing, it is China that traditionally grabs the headlines, with India lagging behind. But the Indian economy is big and growing rapidly and groups are increasingly offering funds targeting the subcontinent.

7IM duo sees end in sight for asset class correlation

7IM is convinced the upward correlation between gold, equities and fixed income has got to come to an end. How it ends and how to manage portfolios when it does is just one of themes discussed by the group's directors Justin Urquhart Stewart and Tom Sheridan....