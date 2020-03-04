ASML
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust revamp starts to yield returns
Trust up 20.9% in the year to 31 July
Comgest's Wittet on how to find disruptors in Europe
Many investors spend their time trying to find the next disruptor, the next Uber or Netflix. Identifying the 'Next Big Thing' can make for a very profitable investment, as those companies have shown. However, predictions can more often be wrong than right....
Scottish Mortgage's Slater: Why we had the conviction to keep turnover under 10% in 2017
Emphasis remains on growth companies