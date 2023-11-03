Asia Dragon

Asia Dragon NAV drops 16.7% as merger approaches

Investment Trusts

Asia Dragon NAV drops 16.7% as merger approaches

7.4% drop since 31 August

clock 03 November 2023 • 2 min read
Asia Dragon shareholders greenlight abrdn New Dawn merger

Investment Trusts

Asia Dragon shareholders greenlight abrdn New Dawn merger

New investment policy approved

clock 26 October 2023 • 1 min read
abrdn proposes folding New Dawn into Asia Dragon trust

Investment Trusts

abrdn proposes folding New Dawn into Asia Dragon trust

To become effective October 2023

clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot