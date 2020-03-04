Artisan Partner

Stocks to capture the global internet boom
Stocks to capture the global internet boom

Access to the internet and paid-for television is moving from a convenience to an essential in markets across the globe. Artisan Partners' Mark Yockey highlights the best stocks for capturing the trend.

  • US
Breaking into the consumer class

The transition into the middle classes is a major growth catalyst in emerging markets, but the population shift will take time to unfold. Mark Yockey, and Charles-Henri Hamker, portfolio managers on the global equity team at Artisan Partners, explain

The value opportunities that still exist in US tech
The value opportunities that still exist in US tech

In 2013, US stock prices ascended faster than underlying earnings. With corporate earnings growth ranging in the low to mid-single digits and most broad-based stock indices up over 30%, the bulk of the year's gains came from an expansion in the price...