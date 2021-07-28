ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur J Gallagher

Sanlam Wealth CEO John White departs

People moves

Sanlam Wealth CEO John White departs

Jonathan Polin named interim head of Sanlam Wealth.

clock 28 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
02

ESG assets on track to exceed $50trn by 2025

21 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and DWS mulling offers for NN Investment Partners - reports

26 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

23 July 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 