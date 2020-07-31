Argonaut Capital Partners

Update: Liontrust duo scoop FE fundinfo Alpha Manager award

Industry

Update: Liontrust duo scoop FE fundinfo Alpha Manager award

'Impressive stock picking'

clock 31 July 2020 •
Argonaut Pan European Alpha fund closes while Norris anticipates 'significant' inflows to income fund

Investment

Argonaut Pan European Alpha fund closes while Norris anticipates 'significant' inflows to income fund

Run by Barry Norris

clock 23 November 2018 •
Trustpilot