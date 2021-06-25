ADVERTISEMENT

Apex Partners

Sustainable Festival: Sir Ronald Cohen heralds 'new era' of social impact risk

VCTs/EIS

Sustainable Festival: Sir Ronald Cohen heralds 'new era' of social impact risk

The market is on the brink of a new era where the social strengths of ESG champions will help them overcome incumbents, according to Apex Partners founder and ‘godfather of British venture capital’ Sir Ronald Cohen.

clock 25 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Woodford move proves: Shame has no geographical boundaries

22 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Waverton IM hires new marketing head from Schroders

21 June 2021 • 1 min read
03

Aegon's challenge as a forced seller: Industry reacts to property fund closure

23 June 2021 • 2 min read
04

Summer sales: Where distribution bosses are focusing their efforts

21 June 2021 • 4 min read
05

Seraphim Space investment trust looks to raise £180m via IPO

22 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 