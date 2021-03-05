Anu Narula

The winds of change: Nine themes poised to prosper during the 2021 recovery

Industry

Which stocks will bounce back?

clock 05 March 2021 •
Mirabaud's Narula: Why a 'second coming' is on the cards for emerging markets

Emerging markets

Asian stocks to lead charge against developed markets

clock 25 January 2021 •
Mirabaud's Narula: How we've beaten our peers without any of the FAANGs

Funds

Manager praises Global Equities Focus fund outperformance

clock 26 September 2019 •
