Anthony Leatham

Pantheon International launches £150m tender offer as part of £200m share buyback scheme

Investment Trusts

By way of reverse auction

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
Round Hill Music Royalty fund agrees to $470m takeover offer

Investment Trusts

67.3% premium to share price

clock 08 September 2023 • 2 min read
Summer sale, bargains to be had

Investment Trusts

Investment trusts on widening discounts

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

Investment Trusts

Discounts now ‘historically wide’

clock 17 August 2023 • 3 min read
Home REIT sells 40 properties for 60% average loss

Investment Trusts

1.6% portfolio by number

clock 04 August 2023 • 1 min read
North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

Investment Trusts

One sector averaging a premium

clock 22 November 2022 • 3 min read
JGGI's second merger 'just about perfect'

Investment Trusts

Different to SCIN deal

clock 28 October 2022 • 3 min read
Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth

Investment Trusts

Threshold of a yield below 3%

clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read

Industry

ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret

Recognising the best closed-ended funds

clock 10 December 2019 • 4 min read
