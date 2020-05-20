Annual results

Ninety One's full-year profits up 11% to £198.5m but sees AUM dip

Demerged from Investec in March

20 May 2020
Profits fall at Ruffer as funds under management dip

While staff numbers increase

12 December 2019
Brewin funds hit £45bn despite drop in discretionary flows

Results for year to 30 September

27 November 2019
Somerset Capital Management profits dip under EM volatility

Founding partners release 3.3% equity to partners

08 August 2019
Polar Capital profits up 52% in 'year of two halves'

AUM settles at £13.8bn from September's £14.7bn peak

24 June 2019
Lindsell Train IT to cut management fees

LTIT to see fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6% next month

12 June 2019
Wealth manager round-up: HL net new revenue up 8%

Total AUA nears £98bn

15 May 2019
MiFID II costs blamed for profit fall at Aviva Investors as redemptions hit £7bn

AUM declines by £20bn

06 March 2019
Schroders suffers £9.5bn net outflows in 2018

AUM dropped 6%

06 March 2019
