Andy Brough
Schroders reduces fees on UK Mid Cap trust
Increases revenue return per share by 20.2%
Schroders' Biermann: My approach to taking over £622m UK Dynamic Smaller Companies fund
Taking over from departing Marriage and Warren
Brough sells out of top holding Sports Direct
Schroders' Andy Brough has sold his entire holding in Sports Direct, exiting one of his longest and highest-conviction holdings.
Brough backs a winner as Liontrust shares rocket on AUM boost
Schroder's mid-cap manager Andy Brough has been given a boost from his stake in fellow asset manager Liontrust after its shares soared 10% in early trading today.