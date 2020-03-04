An Audience With
An Audience with Jeremy Lang from Liontrust
Jeremy Lang discusses his current investment ideas and how he manages his award-winning Liontrust First Growth Fund.
Interview with Stephen Harker - award winner at the 2008 FMYA
Lawrence Gosling interviews award winning fund manager Stephen Harker. Stephen talks through the processes and disciplines behind the SG Japan Core Alpha fund and why now is a good time to invest in Japanese equities.
The Rathbone Income and Growth Fund
Julian Chillingworth, Chief Investment Officer of Rathbone Unit Trust Manager talks to Monica Woodley, Features Editor, Incisivemedia about the Rathbone Income and Growth Fund
An Audience with HSBC Investments
Guy Morrell Head of Real Estate Multimanager at HSBC Investments talks to Julian Marr, Editorial Director of Investment Week about the launch of the new HSBC Open Global Property fund.