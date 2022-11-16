Amundi ETF Market Flows analysis

Global ETF inflows more than triple in October as investor confidence recovers

ETFs

Equities gained €79.9bn

clock 16 November 2022 • 2 min read
Global fixed income ETFs see €58.8bn inflows in July and August

ETFs

Global fixed income ETFs see €58.8bn inflows in July and August

Equities added €41.9bn

clock 21 September 2022 • 2 min read
