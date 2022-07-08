Allfunds Blockchain

Investment Association calls for approval of blockchain-traded funds

Regulation

Investment Association calls for approval of blockchain-traded funds

Potential to reduce costs for consumers

clock 08 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Stuart Kirk resigns and claims HSBC made his position 'unsustainable'

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

UK answer to SFDR faces another setback as FCA consultation delayed

05 July 2022 • 1 min read
03

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

07 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

The five people leaving abrdn as result of equity team merger

07 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Economic secretary John Glen resigns

06 July 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot