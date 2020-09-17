Alistair Way

Aviva Investors GEM Equity Unconstrained fund increases exposure to north Asia

Emerging markets

Aviva Investors GEM Equity Unconstrained fund increases exposure to north Asia

Shift reflects 'change in geographical composition of EMs'

clock 17 September 2020 •
Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?

Emerging markets

Are quality investors missing out on emerging market equities?

A quality bias has been the right way to invest in emerging market equities for many decades.

clock 02 September 2019 •
Aviva Investors expands global equity offering with two unconstrained funds

Equities

Aviva Investors expands global equity offering with two unconstrained funds

Global and emerging markets launches

clock 05 August 2019 •
Aviva Investors hires GEM manager

Investment

Aviva Investors hires GEM manager

New role

clock 27 November 2018 •
Trustpilot