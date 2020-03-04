Alistair Darling
Former Chancellor Darling joins Morgan Stanley board
Joining board of directors
Darling urges Osborne: Change course now on economy
Former Chancellor Alistair Darling has written an open letter to his successor George Osborne warning he must change course on the economy now or cause "immeasurable damage".
Terry Smith: Should Greenspan be next to lose knighthood?
Fundsmith founder Terry Smith has criticised the ‘extreme' move by the UK's honours committee to strip former RBS boss Fred Goodwin of his knighthood.
Darling criticises 'tawdry' treatment of Fred the Shred
Alistair Darling, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has criticised the move to single out ex-Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) chief Fred Goodwin by stripping him of his knighthood.
Darling trashes King's record at Bank
Alistair Darling has launched a scathing attack on Mervyn King's governorship of the Bank of England during the financial crisis, and warned the government's decision to hand more power to the institution is a mistake.
Leaviss: 'Darling did a very good job'
Just weeks away from Chancellor George Osborne's first UK Budget, M&G's Jim Leaviss has controversially praised the efforts of predecessor Alistair Darling.
Brown confirms 6 May General Election date
Gordon Brown has confirmed the General Election will be held on 6 May, with the state of the economy and the future of financial services regulation to be the key manifesto targets.
Gosling's Grouse - Take a Chancellor on me
Did you watch the three chancellors last week? If not, you didn't miss much and if you did you might be wondering why you bothered.
Government changes position on private-placement market
The Government has changed its position on the private-placement market considerably according to parties involved in talks with financial services secretary Lord Myners.
Chancellors to do battle in first live TV election debate
The first televised election debate kicks off on Channel 4 tonight, with a predictable focus on the state of the economy.
Chancellors scrap over 'millionaire buddies', banks and long-term care
Alistair Darling, George Osborne and Vince Cable have kicked off the election campaign with a live televised debate on the economy which saw them trading blows on issues including the national debt, financial services regulation and long term care.
The budget is always an exciting day for those of us in the financial services industry.
Reits providers given more flexibility
Providers of Real estate investment trust (Reits) have welcomed changes made by Alistair Darling allowing them to pay dividends in stock instead of cash.
IMA applauds Isa inflation boost
The IMA has welcomed the Chancellor's move to increase Isa limits in line with inflation, saying it will continue to work with the Government to build on the Isa brand.
Budget 2010: Is that it… Darling?
Saltus's Dan Kemp on what investors should take away from Alistair Darling's third Budget.
Budget 2010: Darling says cuts will be deeper than Thatcher's
Alistair Darling admitted last night that Labour's planned cuts in public spending will be "deeper and tougher" than Margaret Thatcher's in the 1980s, as the country's leading experts on tax and spending warned that Britain faces "two parliaments of pain"...
Budget 2010: Wonderful dressing, Darling
Notes from the Budget: Alistair Darling does it very well. I've sat through many, and he delivers clearly, directly, smoothly.
Budget 2010: Banks face 'payback time' - report
Banks were told to brace themselves for "payback time", as Alistair Darling put the finishing touches to a Budget that will propose new bank taxes and force them to improve the way they deal with customers and small businesses.
Budget 2010: Darling to freeze income bands in 'stealth tax' - report
Chancellor Alistair Darling has decided to freeze all income tax bands in the Budget this afternoon, to fund another increase in public spending.
PBR re-cap: A bank bonus levy and more NI
The Pre-Budget Report (PBR) should, according to the Treasury, "encourage debate on the proposals under consideration for the Budget". But can you remember the Chancellor's key messages from December?
Lloyds accused of avoiding tax to artificially boost profits - papers
A former employee of Lloyds Banking Group has accused the bank of artificially inflating its profits by almost £1bn through the use of aggressive tax-avoidance schemes and exotic "Lehman- style" offshore deals which he said amounted to false accounting....
Bootle says Budget will not ease short-term pressure on UK
Deloitte's Roger Bootle believes the forthcoming Budget is unlikely to lessen near-term pressures on sterling asset markets but he is optimistic about longer term prospects.
EU calls for faster UK deficit cuts - papers
Government plans to cut the budget deficit are not ambitious enough, a European Commission report will say on Wednesday.