Alistair Darling

Darling trashes King's record at Bank
Darling trashes King's record at Bank

Alistair Darling has launched a scathing attack on Mervyn King's governorship of the Bank of England during the financial crisis, and warned the government's decision to hand more power to the institution is a mistake.

  • UK
Leaviss: 'Darling did a very good job'
Leaviss: 'Darling did a very good job'

Just weeks away from Chancellor George Osborne's first UK Budget, M&G's Jim Leaviss has controversially praised the efforts of predecessor Alistair Darling.

  • UK
In cider trading

The budget is always an exciting day for those of us in the financial services industry.

IMA applauds Isa inflation boost

The IMA has welcomed the Chancellor's move to increase Isa limits in line with inflation, saying it will continue to work with the Government to build on the Isa brand.

Budget 2010: Banks face 'payback time' - report
Budget 2010: Banks face 'payback time' - report

Banks were told to brace themselves for "payback time", as Alistair Darling put the finishing touches to a Budget that will propose new bank taxes and force them to improve the way they deal with customers and small businesses.

PBR re-cap: A bank bonus levy and more NI
PBR re-cap: A bank bonus levy and more NI

The Pre-Budget Report (PBR) should, according to the Treasury, "encourage debate on the proposals under consideration for the Budget". But can you remember the Chancellor's key messages from December?