Alexander S. Friedman

GAM CEO Friedman steps down

Search for a new CEO

clock 06 November 2018 •
GAM's AUM declines over 10% after Haywood suspension as CEO laments 'clear setback' for the firm

Group says outflows are 'diminishing' in October

clock 23 October 2018 •
GAM starts ARBF liquidation process; Up to 87% of investors' cash to be returned by early September

Follows suspension of manager Tim Haywood

clock 28 August 2018 •
