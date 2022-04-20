Alex Scott

Transact reports £4bn inflows in H1 as overall funds drop almost 2%

Platforms

Transact reports £4bn inflows in H1 as overall funds drop almost 2%

FUD reduces due to geopolitical instability

clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'The Elon ego has landed': Industry reacts to Musk's 'deeply hostile' Twitter bid

14 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

RSMR adds to investment team from Wellian Investment Solutions

13 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

AssetCo AGM: 'Overwhelming' support for River and Mercantile reverse takeover

13 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald FUM declines in third quarter

14 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Assets in climate-focused funds soar to $408bn in 2021

13 April 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot