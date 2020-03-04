Alex Crooke
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?
'Train is not going off the tracks'
Janus Henderson's Chamberlayne gets co-manager on sustainable fund
Effective end of June
Janus Henderson EM team to exit following Finegan departure
Finegan goes on gardening leave today
Janus Henderson's Crooke: Why a global recession is not 'imminent'
Bear markets more common than investors think
Janus Henderson appoints Maris and Crooke as co-heads of equities; Graham Kitchen exits for charity sector
Current head leaving the industry