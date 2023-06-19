Alex Baker

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

Investment Trusts

Home REIT shareholder calls for FCA probe into 'campaign of misinformation'

The Boatman Capital

clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

Investment Trusts

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

Questioned independence

clock 11 January 2023 • 3 min read
Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

Investment Trusts

Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

‘All allegations are without substance’

clock 12 December 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot