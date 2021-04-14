Alan Rowsell
Premier Miton launches Rowsell and Harris' Global Smaller Companies fund
Build upon 'successful' ASI fund
Premier Miton makes key hires as assets bounce back to £10.3bn
Hires fixed income team from Merian GI
Square Mile awards three new A ratings to funds in June
The research team at Square Mile Consulting and Research has awarded new ‘A’ ratings to GAM Star Japan Leaders, Royal London Short Duration Gilts and Liontrust UK Growth in the latest monthly rebalance of its Academy of Funds.
ASI's Rowsell and Harris to run Premier Miton's new global small-cap fund
Fund details to come