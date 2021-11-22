AIF

European money market funds experience worst September flows on record

Funds

European money market funds experience worst September flows on record

Sales down 83%

clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Warning EU proposals will add 'new layer of rules' for cross-border fund sales

Regulation

Warning EU proposals will add 'new layer of rules' for cross-border fund sales

European Commission: proposals will make cross-border distribution ‘simpler, quicker and cheaper’

clock 12 March 2018 •
Trustpilot