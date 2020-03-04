AGM
SLA AGM sees 42% backlash against directors' pay
Incoming CFO salary main reason for vote result
GAM fights off pressure over remuneration policy at AGM
Board discharge fails to pass
IA warns 32 FTSE All-Share 'worst offenders' of shareholder revolts
Responding to public register data
IA: UK company directors face mounting 'shareholder rebellion'
Research from public register
International Biotechnology trust to introduce 4% annual dividend
Subject to shareholder approval
Update: Schroders' shareholders vote in favour of Dobson chairman appointment
AGM held earlier today
Alliance Trust: We spent £3m contesting Elliott proposals
Alliance Trust has revealed it spent £3m contesting proposals put forward by hedge fund Elliott Advisors, prior to the 11th hour compromise agreed yesterday.
Alliance Trust criticises shareholder body's 'lack of understanding'
Alliance Trust has hit back after a third shareholder body came out in support of Elliott Advisors in its campaign to overhaul the investment company.
Shareholder advisory firm adds to pressure on Alliance Trust
Another shareholder body has added its voice to those recommending that Alliance Trust shareholders support the changes put forward by Elliott Advisors.
Bramson fails in bid to join Electra board
Electra Private Equity shareholders have rejected activist investor Edward Bramson's attempts to force a change in the board and running of the company.
Barclays AGM rocked as SLI attacks bank over bonuses
Standard Life Investments has taken the unusual step of criticising Barclays during its AGM, attacking the bank over its latest remuneration proposals amid a fiery meeting.
IMA blog: Shareholder spring or business as usual?
SHAREHOLDER SPRING?
Why Alliance Trust needs to up demand for its shares
Alliance Trust chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox has admitted the company needs to drive up demand for its shares in order to reduce its discount.