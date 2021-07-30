ADVERTISEMENT

AEMC

Aberdeen EM fund-of-funds trust to merge with New Thai and overhaul mandate

Investment Trusts

Aberdeen EM fund-of-funds trust to merge with New Thai and overhaul mandate

Will become Chinese equity trust

clock 30 July 2021 • 5 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and DWS mulling offers for NN Investment Partners - reports

26 July 2021 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 