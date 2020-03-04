Advisa Centa

The problems with volatility-based risk ratings
What the recent FSA Guidance Note on investor risk profiling made clear was that it is useless to spend time assessing a customer's attitude to investment risk unless at least equal attention is given to ensuring the investment recommended matches the...

How to understand risk tolerance
The FSA's Guidance Note on establishing a customer's risk tolerance and the suitability of recommendations identified a number of serious shortcomings in the processes of many advisers.

Bruce Moss: Lost in translation
It is well known people generally have skewed perceptions of risk. We give dramatic outcomes much greater attention than more frequent smaller calamities.