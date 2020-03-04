advice
FCA seeks feedback on whether RDR and FAMR caused 'unintended harm' to consumers
Review delayed two years
Quilter Private Client Advisers makes £130m double acquisition
Undisclosed fee
Brewin Dolphin tests low-cost advice service WealthPilot
Innovation 'at the core' of firm's strategy
Nutmeg losses hit £9.3m as it develops advice arm
Has hired 15 staff
FCA reveals scope of platforms competition study
Interim report due by summer 2018
First robo-advice comparison site launched
Run by personal finance specialist Ian McKenna