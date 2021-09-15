acquistion

Tatton acquires Verbatim funds and signs fintech distribution deal

Asset Managers

Tatton acquires Verbatim funds and signs fintech distribution deal

Pay up to £5.8m for Verbatim funds

clock 15 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'One of life's good people': Investment industry pays tribute to 'much-loved' Paul Boughton

08 September 2021 • 9 min read
02

Artemis restructures fixed income teams as James Foster retires

08 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Ruffer launches diversified return fund

09 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
05

AllianceBernstein taps Schroders for new equity income portfolio manager

08 September 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 