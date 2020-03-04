Absolute Return Government Bond fund
Neuberger Berman's Jonsson: Why we're still shorting German bunds
Neuberger Berman's Jon Jonsson (pictured), senior portfolio manager of the $155m Global Bond Absolute Return fund explains why he has not reduced his short position in German bunds despite the recent sell-off.
Industry Voice: Ignis Absolute Return Government Bond Fund: Pure Alpha, Pure Skill
Having benefited from a 20-year bull market, fixed income investors are now facing headwinds amid the debate surrounding the removal of global liquidity and the prospect of interest rates moving higher in the near-future.
Pioneer launches UK version of Absolute Return Bond fund
Pioneer Investments has launched a UK version of its Absolute Return Bond fund, run by Tanguy Le Saout and Cosimo Marasciulo.
Ignis launches aggressive version of Absolute Return Govt Bond fund
Ignis Asset Management has launched the Luxembourg-domiciled Ignis Global Macro Government Bond Fund for Russ Oxley, head of rates.
Ignis' Absolute Return rates fund manager to depart
Grant Peterkin, co-manager of the Ignis Absolute Return Government Bond fund, is leaving the firm, Investment Week can reveal.