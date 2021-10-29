ABP

abrdn says breaking up Shell could destroy benefits of fossil giant's integrated business model - reports

Markets

abrdn says breaking up Shell could destroy benefits of fossil giant's integrated business model - reports

Fund manager rejects call to break up Shell

clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

26 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
Trustpilot

 