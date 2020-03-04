ABI
Hargreaves Lansdown joins ABI as inaugural platform member
Trade bodies team up to consult on investment transfers
FCA 'ready to act' against industry use of jargon
MPs have warned of next major mis-selling scandal
IA unveils restructure in wake of membership turbulence
Pension freedoms: £4.7bn paid out in first six months
Govt and FCA launch major review of financial advice market
A major review into consumer access to the financial advice market has been launched by HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
IMA rebrands as The Investment Association
The Investment Management Association (IMA) has rebranded as The Investment Association to reflect its wider remit as an enlarged organisation.
Legal & General 'to quit ABI'
Legal & General (L&G), the country's biggest pension fund manager, is set to end its membership of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), according to reports.
IMA sectors 'unsuitable' in outcome-focused world
Sectors are less relevant than they used to be as wealth managers focus on client goals, Rayner Spencer Mills' Geoff Mills tells Laura Dew.
The need for leverage
IMA to merge with ABI investment division
The Investment Management Association is to merge with the Association of British Insurers' investment affairs unit in a bid to give fund managers a single, stronger representative voice.
Five mega growth stocks from cognac to the Cloud
From beer to private equity, and cognac to cloud computing, Sanlam's global head of equities Pieter Fourie speaks to Annabelle Williams about his top stock picks across a broad universe.
Directors Gay and Craig exit ABI in restructure
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has announced that three members of its executive team, including Stephen Gay and Maggie Craig, are to leave the trade body.
ABI warns of burgeoning 'advice gap' post-RDR
The ‘advice gap' post-Retail Distribution Review (RDR) is a major cause of concern and must be monitored closely by regulators, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) will say later today.
UK bank profits 'distorted by accounting rules'
The UK's accounting rules are distorting bank profits and leading to confusion over executive pay, some of the country's largest investors have have warned.
Global equities: How to choose the winners
Clyde Rossouw, manager of the Investec Global Franchise fund, talks to Dan Jones about his strategy and recent portfolio moves.
IMA Managed sector overhaul - the verdict
IMA's new definitions for Managed sectors are met with cautious approval, although some fund groups say more clarification is needed
Thoresen warns banks of buyers' strike over bond changes
The ABI has warned Europe's biggest banks they could face a debt buyers' strike, amid an increasingly bitter feud over controversial changes to their bonds.
Trackers face ban from buying straight into new listings
Leading funds and the ABI are working on proposals to prevent newly listed companies from entering the FTSE 100 or other leading indices until after a three-month cooling-off period.
UPDATE: ABI expects riot costs will hit £100m
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) today said it anticipates the cost of nationwide riots to insurers will reach £100m.
IMA brands ABI sector changes 'opaque'
The IMA has criticised the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) proposed changes to its Managed sectors, arguing the suggested names are "opaque" and inconsistent with RDR and TCF principles.
Hargreaves' Davis joins ABI as director of investment affairs
Non-executive director at Hargreaves Lansdown Jonathan Davis will join the ABI as director of investment affairs in the new year.
L&G CEO Breedon becomes ABI chairman
Legal & General (L&G) group chief executive Tim Breedon will take over as chairman of the ABI in July.
A balancing act
The AIFM directive was drafted by the EU in response to what it saw as an absence of common regulatory standards for non-Ucits investment vehicles and there are six key issues that specifically affect the UK-listed closed-ended fund sector.