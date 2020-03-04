ABI

Legal & General 'to quit ABI'
Legal & General 'to quit ABI'

Legal & General (L&G), the country's biggest pension fund manager, is set to end its membership of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), according to reports.

IMA to merge with ABI investment division
IMA to merge with ABI investment division

The Investment Management Association is to merge with the Association of British Insurers' investment affairs unit in a bid to give fund managers a single, stronger representative voice.

  • UK
IMA brands ABI sector changes 'opaque'

The IMA has criticised the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) proposed changes to its Managed sectors, arguing the suggested names are "opaque" and inconsistent with RDR and TCF principles.

  • UK
A balancing act

The AIFM directive was drafted by the EU in response to what it saw as an absence of common regulatory standards for non-Ucits investment vehicles and there are six key issues that specifically affect the UK-listed closed-ended fund sector.