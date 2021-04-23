Aberdeen Standard
Asset managers line up to shun Deliveroo IPO - reports
L&G latest to turn away listing order
Spot the Dog: Merian acquisition hurts Jupiter but Invesco remains worst culprit
£49.6bn of investments in poor performing funds
Evenlode and Blue Whale gain Elite Ratings as funds pass third anniversary
Two JP Morgan trusts newly rated
Premier Miton launches Rowsell and Harris' Global Smaller Companies fund
Build upon 'successful' ASI fund
What's on your January shopping list? AJ Bell's eight fund and trust picks for 2021
Best picks for the cautious or adventurous investor
Bambos Hambi joins Quilter Investors as CEO and CIO
Ex-ASI exec to replace Paul Simpson
Aberdeen Standard names new EMD investment directors
Anthony Simond and Kathy Collins promoted
14 new funds awarded FE fundinfo's five-crown rating
Boutiques well represented
Nimmo returns to ASI Global Smaller Companies as Rowsell and Harris depart
Stepped down in February
Passive providers and global brands top investor value survey
Vanguard best value asset manager in Q1
Absolute return a "potential minefield" for investors - AJ Bell
"A massive spread in returns (and losses)"
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Link to reopen former Woodford fund
LF ASI Income Focus fund
Byrne named ASI global equities head as Docherty steps down
Succeeds Stephen Docherty