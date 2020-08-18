Aberdeen New India

Ex-BMO GAM and Fidelity marketing pro to take iNED role on Aberdeen New India

People moves

Ex-BMO GAM and Fidelity marketing pro to take iNED role on Aberdeen New India

Rebecca Donaldson to assume role from 1 September

clock 18 August 2020 •
Indian stocks reach record high as investors welcome 'political continuity' with Modi

Emerging markets

Indian stocks reach record high as investors welcome 'political continuity' with Modi

BJP set for historic landslide

clock 23 May 2019 •
Trust boards must remember smaller shareholders for survival

Investment

Trust boards must remember smaller shareholders for survival

Investors should prepare to"stand up and be counted"

clock 30 November 2018 •
Trustpilot