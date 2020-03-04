AA
Update: Jupiter Merlin team sells entire Woodford Equity Income stake
Reduced holding gradually over time
Woodford holdings AA and Card Factory see share slumps on disappointing results
More pain for Woodford's portfolios
Managers welcome end of 'opportunistic' IPOs
A raft of pulled IPOs in October point to a more rational environment for new listings, managers suggest.
Would a UK downgrade mean Armageddon for bonds?
FIXED INCOME
L&G Investments to launch corporate bond index fund
Legal & General Investments (LGI) is set to launch an index fund linked to the highest quality issues in the sterling corporate bond market at the end of the month.
ING IM unveils European covered bond strategy
ING Investment Management is set to unveil a Euro Covered Bond fund aiming to offer investors low risk access to the European corporate bond market from issuers including banks.
Why I am optimistic on equity income funds
EQUITY INCOME
Dexia rescue ramps up pressure on France amid downgrade fears
Managers fear France could be the next European nation in line for a downgrade as it steps in to support beleaguered bank Dexia.
Low bond and interest rates allow equities to climb 'wall of worry'
ON ASSET ALLOCATION