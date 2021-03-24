Deep Dive into Japanese equities
Will new leadership and ongoing stewardship issues deter investors?
As ever, looking at Japan from a Bull/ Bear point of view proves to be a challenge.
Japanese equities under the microscope
New era, but same success stories
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.
Global markets have fluctuated since the end of 2017, due to the Federal Reserve's accelerated tightening, trade frictions and European political risks.