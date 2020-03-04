2017 review
IW's top holiday reads for wealth managers
Lawrence Gosling reviews his favourite investment titles for those with a little time to spare over the festive period.
Trump, Dali, Pitt the Younger and Lady Gaga: Who would our Investment Influencers invite to lunch?
Looking back at this year's interviews
Gosden, Morrissey and Milburn: The big people moves of 2017
Fund manager and senior people moves
Which stories dominated the headlines this year and where now for 2018?
Key talking points
Consolidation continues: Highlights of the industry's M&A activity in 2017
Active and passive provider deals