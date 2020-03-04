15th anniversary
Happy Birthday, Investment Week
Investment Week was first published on 30 January 1995, by a small company called City Financial Communications, which employed 13 people having been established as an EIS scheme by founder Tim Weller.
Blue-sky thinking
Parents couldn't possibly borrow any more - Or could they? The Contrarian Investor, David Stevenson, does some blue-sky thinking and imagines what the future might hold. And it's not that far-fetched!
Gartside's Gazette
"One of the greatest disservices you can do a man is to lend him money that he can't pay back."
A taste of the exotic
A diverse range of unconventional assets is available to investors unimpressed by the returns available conventionally
Avoid underweighting North America
Anyone remotely optimistic about prospects for global equities over the next 15 years simply cannot avoid, or significantly underweight, US equities.
4 questions
The big issues that long term investors must address when looking for investments
Brazil improves ties with China but fortunes are linked to commodities
Increases in exports of soy beans and iron ore helped China overtake the US as Brazil's largest trading partner.
Plenty of life yet in Uncle Sam
North American fund managers argue that US corporates offer the opportunity to benefit from rapidly growing emerging markets and thereby offer the best of both investment worlds
Underperforming biotechs set for resurgence
Concentrating on US healthcare reform has led many analysts to overlook other positives in the biotechnology sector
The fab four
Only four investment funds that achieved S&P AAA status in 1995remain AAA-rated today. How did they achieve this feat?
New Japanese PM's first year in office will not be easy
Japan, the world's second-largest economy, has for 20 years been an unfashionable area to invest in and therefore largely ignored by investors.
Newton: the firm where stability meets change
When Investment Week was launched in January 1995 Helena Morrissey was just a ‘fine fund manager' with Newton Investment Management. Now, she is the group's CEO and content with its consistent and sustainable culture
Pace of change set to quicken
Fund distribution has changed dramatically in the last 15 years and with the RDR, just one of many things shaking up the industry, the rate of change can only accelerate, says Kira Nickerson, former editor of Investment Week
Collings' Corner - Beware the 'tooth fairy' government
My seven-year-old son got up in class recently and declared there is no Father Christmas.
Still going strong
With a history that goes back over 140 years, the investment trust sector has seen it all, but what does the future hold?
The real Asian powerhouse
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is the world's third largest trading block with a GDP that has doubled since 1997
China - buy what she consumes and sell what she makes
China is increasingly focused on greater alignment with her Eastern neighbours and the allure of Russia's resource-rich economy and the demise of US power have caused China to recalibrate foreign policy.
Advice is a valuable service
When Investment Week was launched on 30 January 1995, the industry was less than a decade into its life under the Financial Services Act and many advisers and product providers were getting used to the brave new world of polarisation.
Passive vs active debate comes full circle
Cost and value were the central factors in the active or passive debate 15 years ago and it is much the same today, the major difference being that funds find themselves in competition with their own peers rather than each other
The boutique multi-managers will deliver the goods
Happy 15th Birthday, Investment Week! My how time flies… By coincidence it is also 15 years since we founded our multi-manager team at Rothschild.
The 2025 winners
Investment Week surveyed leading advisers to get their opinions on which funds and managers will deliver the best returns over the next 15 years
Gosling's Grouse - The time has come for compulsion
Fifteen years ago I did not look like this and I did not have this column - I was far too shy to have a picture of myself in the first issue - or in fact any issue until a few years ago. How times change.
Low interest rates put UK equities in a sweet spot
Let us enjoy the equity sweet spot for now. Interest rates are likely to remain low for some time as the recovery remains fragile.
Two sides of the story
Timing the market comes down to a simple choice between value and momentum investing - both have their promoters and detractors and at the end of the day it may boil down to a simple matter of personality