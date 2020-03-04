15th anniversary

Happy Birthday, Investment Week

Investment Week was first published on 30 January 1995, by a small company called City Financial Communications, which employed 13 people having been established as an EIS scheme by founder Tim Weller.

Blue-sky thinking

Parents couldn't possibly borrow any more - Or could they? The Contrarian Investor, David Stevenson, does some blue-sky thinking and imagines what the future might hold. And it's not that far-fetched!

Gartside's Gazette

"One of the greatest disservices you can do a man is to lend him money that he can't pay back."

A taste of the exotic

A diverse range of unconventional assets is available to investors unimpressed by the returns available conventionally

Avoid underweighting North America

Anyone remotely optimistic about prospects for global equities over the next 15 years simply cannot avoid, or significantly underweight, US equities.

  • US
4 questions

The big issues that long term investors must address when looking for investments

Plenty of life yet in Uncle Sam

North American fund managers argue that US corporates offer the opportunity to benefit from rapidly growing emerging markets and thereby offer the best of both investment worlds

  • US
The fab four

Only four investment funds that achieved S&P AAA status in 1995remain AAA-rated today. How did they achieve this feat?

Newton: the firm where stability meets change

When Investment Week was launched in January 1995 Helena Morrissey was just a ‘fine fund manager' with Newton Investment Management. Now, she is the group's CEO and content with its consistent and sustainable culture

Pace of change set to quicken

Fund distribution has changed dramatically in the last 15 years and with the RDR, just one of many things shaking up the industry, the rate of change can only accelerate, says Kira Nickerson, former editor of Investment Week

Still going strong

With a history that goes back over 140 years, the investment trust sector has seen it all, but what does the future hold?

The real Asian powerhouse

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is the world's third largest trading block with a GDP that has doubled since 1997

  • Asia
Advice is a valuable service

When Investment Week was launched on 30 January 1995, the industry was less than a decade into its life under the Financial Services Act and many advisers and product providers were getting used to the brave new world of polarisation.

Passive vs active debate comes full circle

Cost and value were the central factors in the active or passive debate 15 years ago and it is much the same today, the major difference being that funds find themselves in competition with their own peers rather than each other

The 2025 winners

Investment Week surveyed leading advisers to get their opinions on which funds and managers will deliver the best returns over the next 15 years

Two sides of the story

Timing the market comes down to a simple choice between value and momentum investing - both have their promoters and detractors and at the end of the day it may boil down to a simple matter of personality