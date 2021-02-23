Industry commentators have forecast a turnaround in fortunes for the unloved UK market in 2021 as vaccines are rolled out and the country starts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the threat of a no-deal Brexit has now been removed. During this event, fund managers running portfolios investing across the market-cap spectrum will give their views on potential tailwinds for the UK market and identify where they are finding the most compelling value opportunities in a post-Brexit world.

Date: 23 Feb 2021

ONLINE, ONLINE