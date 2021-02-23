Sustainable Investment Week
CQS launches total return credit fund
Fund will allocate to sub-investment grade credit
Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Kate Capocci of Smith & Williamson
Fund selector insights into sustainable investing
Sustainable Investment: Morningstar's Bioy on why asset managers must provide 'milestones' not 'very vague statements'
Best practice and avoiding the 'green bubble'
Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something
Pushing for greater ESG integration in investment
Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance calls for blended finance vehicles to invest in climate solutions
Vehicles in the range of $300m-$500m
European ETF market opens 2021 breaking €1trn barrier
One year after surpassing $1trn
Triple Point hires Lindsay Smart in head of sustainability role
Will 'enhance' ESG and impact initiatives at firm
Amundi launches emerging markets green bond fund
Targeting Brazil, India, China and Indonesia
BNP Paribas AM named best ESG asset manager - MainStreet Partners
Sycomore Asset Management best boutique
Ignore the blind spots at your peril: Dasgupta Review raises awareness of ESG issues
Climate cost to markets greater than predicted
Ninety One's Evans: Covid has accelerated UK companies' sustainability outcomes
Manager praises firms' actions on worker welfare
The Big Question: What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Ox?
Celebrating the Lunar New Year
No Champagne, no gain? The stocks making investors' hearts flutter on Valentine's Day
Lockdown leaders proving a hit
China's lean, clean and green road to growth: Year of the Ox will not be like the Year of the Rat
Vaccine, new tech and US relations spring optimism
Regulation, consolidation and standardisation: What will be the big investment industry themes for 2021?
Plenty of changes expected this year
Rathbones' Crossman warns it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets
Investment trusts warned on inertia over board diversity
JP Morgan hires Chuka Umunna for senior sustainability role
Ex-MP will be one of UK's most senior black bankers
La Française to offer range of 100% sustainable open-ended funds
Target to be reached by 2022
Chelverton AM hires former Quilter responsible investing head
Sally Clifton to head up team
LGIM launches Europe's first hydrogen ETF
Offers access to hydrogen economy value chain
RLAM launches global sustainable credit fund
Managed by Rachid Semaoune
Real estate managers face greatest ESG challenge in taxonomy compliance
New rules could force equity managers into large caps
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund with emphasis on sustainable development
Focus on companies contributing to UN SDGs
JPMAM appoints AXA IM's Takatsuki for head of investment stewardship role
Reporting to Jennifer Wu
Scottish Widows targets net-zero across £170bn fund range by 2050
Aims to halve its carbon footprint by 2030
City Hive partners with #TalkAboutBlack for industry mentoring scheme
Improving representation of woman and ethnic minorities
It's now or never: Harness the power of nature today to build tomorrow's economy back better
Deep Dive into ESG - biodiversity
Fixing a broken system: Tomorrow's economy demands a new venture capital model
Throw away all biases to achieve real change
M&G to allocate £5bn to fund privately owned sustainable businesses
Through Prudential With Profits fund
Women in Investment Awards winner's interview: Jennifer Ockwell of Triple Point Investment Management
'Combine career with personal passions to achieve happiness'