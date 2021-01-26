Sustainable Investment Week - Funds
M&G launches ESG emerging markets corporate bond fund
Managed by Charles de Quinsonas
How do you solve a problem like ESG?
ESG rating providers disagree over criteria
An eye on 'value plus' and sustainability: Quilter's Nick Wood picks his top three funds for 2021
ESG demand to continue next year
ATI's Mike Appleby: Our investment process is more involved than a simple set of sustainability screens
Benefits of low-growth environment
MSCI broadens ESG coverage in a move to increase transparency
New ratings for 32,000 funds and ETFs
Natixis IM launches ESG fund of funds
Available to UK investors in July
Invesco launches ETF-based Summit Responsible funds
Range is initially available in the UK
Dividends, diversification and decarbonisation: What are Psigma Investment Management's top five funds for 2021?
Areas from emerging market growth to ESG and healthcare
Threadneedle UK Social Bond fund reduces duration and changes benchmark
In response to investor feedback
Newton IM expands sustainable range with sterling bond fund
Range of three funds
DeVere taps Columbia Threadneedle Investments for new equity fund
Targets firms with sustainable competitive advantage