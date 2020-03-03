Investment Week - Focus and Spotlight guides

An insight into fund strategies, performance and managers

Focus is a new publication from the creators of Investment Week that brings you face-to-face with a selection of the most in-demand asset managers in the UK and globally.

Click on the links below to access exclusive and interactive eBooks hosting in-depth content and data from a range of fund houses and managers.

Focus Guides

LGIM's Emiel van den Heiligenberg (pictured), Willem Klijnstra and John Roe on how the group's Multi-Asset Target Return Fund achieves long-term growth through a variety of active investment strategies.

Matt Murphy on how the Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Incomefund invests significantly beyond the confines of the benchmark.

Moz Afzal explains how the New Capital Strategic Portfolio UCITS Funnd takes a diversified, best ideas approach to multi-asset investing.

Meryam Omi and Nancy Kilpatrick on the fund and why addressing climate change is in the interest of long-term investors.

M&G's Alex Araujo on why global listed infrastructure provides a compelling proposition for long-term investors looking to diversify.

LGIM's Colm O'Brien and Dan Attwood on the company's 'pragmatic replication' process boosting its £330bn portfolio of index funds.

Ross Teverson presents the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets fund, an equity strategy that aims to deliver long-term positive returns by identifying underappreciated change in emerging and frontier markets.

Introducing a unique fixed income approach to equity investing with the Payden & Rygel Global Equity Income Fund, managed by James Wong and Frank Lee.

Antoine Lesne talks about the evolution of the group's SPDR ETF range and why the fixed income ETF sector continues to attract investor interest during central bank policy normalisation.

In this three-part special, portfolio managers John Stopford (pictured) and Jason Borbora explain thst the key to good investment defence lies in looking beyond the traditional, simplistic 'top-down' approach to portfolio construction

Click here for chapter 1, chapter 2, chapter 3 or the full guide.

Fund manager Colin Morton presents the benefits of a large-cap-focused income strategy.

Fund managers Toby Nangle (pictured) and Maya Bhandari on how a rigorous research and valuation framework has helped deliver positive returns.

Portfolio manager Gary Herbert explains his multi-sector approach to achieving value across different bond market segments.

Fund manager Alex Ralph on balancing risk and reward to generate above average levels of income.

The fund's manager Matthew Tillett on how intrinsic value and behavioural analysis has helped his fund deliver standout returns.

Johan van der Biest, manager of the Candriam Equities L Robotics & Innovative Technology fund, reveals how advanced robots are revolutionising the manufacturing process and what the integration of internet-connected machines means for all sectors.

Carmignac's Charles Zerah presents a flexible bond fund able to deliver true diversification within the fixed income universe.

Lead manager Steven Berexa explains how the fund's philosophy is based on numerous layers of research that are used to gain an 'information advantage' on global businesses.

The company's head of investment management reveals how innovation in medicine is offering investment opportunities.

UK CEO Matthieu Mouly presents the group's 'targeted' fixed income and inflation-hedging ETF offering.

RWC's - UK Equity Fund

Spotlight guides

Global equities - in partnership with Fidelity International

Adviser Outsourcing - in partnership with Architas

Fixed income - in partnership with PIMCO

Multi asset - in partnership with Fidelity International

Technology: Investing in a new industrial Revolution - in partnership with Pictet

Pictet Multi- Asset - it's all about the sectors