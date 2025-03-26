Partner Insight: Beyond the tech giants: a broader perspective on US opportunities

The dominance of the ‘Magnificent 7' has shaped US equity markets for years, but strong returns don't have to come from just a handful of stocks. While these companies have delivered substantial performance, their influence has also created concentration risk for investors.

Taymour Tamaddon, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price, takes a different approach. "We aim to generate alpha from across the wider market rather than be too reliant on a handful of high-profile companies," he says. His US Large-Cap Growth Strategy seeks opportunities beyond mega-cap tech, with notable positions in healthcare and industrials. "We invest in companies rather than sectors, identifying idiosyncratic opportunities," he explains, pointing to firms like Intuitive Surgical and Stryker in robotic surgery, as well as Howmet Aerospace, a leader in next-generation jet engine components.

While the MAG7 remain key market drivers, Tamaddon emphasises the importance of balance – by broadening their perspective and targeting opportunities across the market, investors can navigate uncertainties while positioning for sustainable long-term returns. "Maintaining diversification from a portfolio construction perspective is crucial," he says.

Explore how a broader investment approach can unlock long-term growth. Read the full article here.

Brought to you by Investment Week in association with T.Rowe Price. By clicking "Click to Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT: Your privacy policy – Please read carefully.

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event. Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.