Partner Insight: Why US small caps could be ready to shine

US smaller companies have lagged behind their larger counterparts in recent years, but things may soon be about to change. Historically, cycles of market leadership rarely extend beyond a decade, making today's valuations an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

One of the key advantages of smaller companies is their domestic focus. With roughly two-thirds of revenues tied to the US economy, these firms are well-positioned to benefit from the nation's strong labour market, slowing inflation, and manufacturing revival driven by reshoring initiatives.

"The US economy is so broad and diverse that we find interesting investment ideas in every sector," explains Matt Mahon, portfolio manager for the US Smaller Companies Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price. "Investing in smaller companies involves the potential for more volatility than for larger companies. But over the past 100 years, they have shown the potential for outsized returns."

But investing in smaller companies carries risks, particularly around volatility. Diversification is key to minimise individual company risks and macroeconomic exposure – a disciplined approach helps capture upside potential while mitigating downside risks, offering a compelling formula for long-term investors.

Read the full article to explore the long-term potential of small cap US equities.

