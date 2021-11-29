Diversity Project sets out three new targets for next five years

The starting point was challenging, but in five years, progress has been made. The case for a more modern, more diverse investment and savings industry has never been stronger or more accepted. More than 80 firms, 50 partner organisations and 400 people are committed to the Project, including 30 CEOs who form the Diversity Project's Advisory Council.

And momentum is building. Networks, mentoring circles and grassroots initiatives are collectively driving awareness of the issues and support for societal equality.

According to Baroness Helena Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project: "Diversity and inclusion in the investment and savings industry has come a long way and I am hugely proud of all that the Diversity Project has achieved from the ground-breaking work of #TalkAboutBlack supporting after-school clubs for disadvantaged and ethnically-diverse students to the successful upReach programme, which has seen firms come together to increase social mobility through their early careers recruitment.

"With the scale of participation and level of commitment, I feel more optimistic than ever that we can and will continue to make progress".

To mark this milestone, Steve Butler, CEO of Punter Southall Aspire and an active member of the Diversity Project's Advisory Council, has compiled a book of personal stories of many of the leaders involved in the Project.

The Diversity Project: Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry showcases efforts to date, brings the issues to life and sets out practical suggestions for business leaders, managers and employees to help firms build more inclusive work cultures and harness the power of diverse thinking.

Butler said: "What the Diversity Project has achieved over five years is genuinely something quite remarkable. From growing a grassroots movement to raising awareness of the issues facing black, other minority ethnic backgrounds, women, LGBTQ+ and neurodiverse individuals to galvanising senior leadership to support and influence change, this is a great lesson in how cross-company collaboration can make change happen.

"Through this book we are endeavouring to spread the word further and reach the army of line managers across the industry in order to maintain current momentum.

"Our ask is for all industry colleagues to use the book to share the personal stories of the leaders within the Diversity Project to support the change towards inclusive cultures in all our organisations."

The next five years

The coronavirus crisis has shaken up mindsets and working practices in the investment and savings industry, disrupting practices and behaviours that might otherwise have been hard to change. The Diversity Project plans to leverage this shift to create faster progress over the next five years.

Its original mission - to create a new generation of diverse talent and an inclusive culture across our member firms - remains firmly in place, but with a sharper focus on results and more targeted interventions to address industry-specific challenges.

The project is now announcing new targets around three dimensions of diversity: ethnic minorities, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds, focused on increasing representation and participation at all levels of seniority.

These are:

Socioeconomic targets

All member firms to collect socioeconomic data for their employees, both entry-level and existing, and to track promotions. All member firms to support one or more graduate/school leaver recruitment programme focused on socioeconomic diversity. At least 80% of interns and graduates to have attended state school for the duration of their secondary education (ages 11-16).

Gender targets

20% female fund managers (up from 14% in large groups and 10% in small groups in 2019). Targets adopted by individual member firms. Gender pay gaps reduced by one third from their 2019 figures. 50:50 male:female graduate and school leaver recruitment. Equal take up of stocks and shares ISAs by female and male customers.

Ethnicity target

The industry to achieve a 90% ethnicity disclosure rate within two years, to provide a basis for additional targets to be set. A new ‘90%' campaign is launching soon.

Dame Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International said: "The Diversity Project has played a key role in bringing the investment and savings industry together to make real progress on diversity and inclusion.

"There is now broad agreement on the robust business case for diversity and inclusion because of the huge benefits they bring to our organisations in terms of innovation, better problem solving and more engaged employees who value the stronger sense of fairness.

"We celebrate our progress, knowing that there is still more to do, and look forward to continuing to work together to create an industry where everyone feels they can succeed and thrive."

Baroness Morrissey commented: "This past year, we've experienced the biggest shake up imaginable in all aspects of our lives. It's not the way we wanted to catalyse a step-change, but we are seizing the moment to refocus our efforts to accelerate progress towards a more inclusive culture and greater diversity of talent."

Dimple Mistry is head of human resources, Europe, for GIC Private Limited and Sachin Bhatia is head of UK consultants and core instituional clients, at Invesco