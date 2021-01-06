Moving away from the public glare: Why companies should make the move to private listed equity

Listed private equity is being overlooked by wealth managers and small investors. This is in part because private equity is associated with major pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and sizeable private foundations with large sums to invest and unconcerned by lack of immediate liquidity.

There is, however, a place for the retail or smaller investor. This is listed private equity, funds that themselves list on public stock exchanges so that investors can buy and sell shares as they would in any other company.

As the industry voice of listed private capital, LPeC recognises the need to do more to remind investors about listed private equity and explain why it matters. This is why we just published our annual market review, Accessing growth opportunities in the 2020s.

Why should smaller investors take note? Diversification plus long-term performance relative to public markets. Public markets are shrinking. The number of companies listed on public markets has roughly halved since the late 1990s peak and many national stock markets now have sector skews that no longer provide adequate diversification.

Companies - indeed, whole specialist and high growth sectors such as fintech - are increasingly choosing not to list on public markets, opting instead for private equity backing in a reliable, planned sequence of funding over a longer time period while they develop and grow sustainably.

This may explain why, in the ten years to the end of 2019, listed private equity outperformed global public companies by more than a third, even allowing for the superior dividend income from mainstream markets and the higher level of fees in the private equity management model.

Listed private equity, of course, has its risks and complexities. Manager selection is important as it is difficult to understand very much about the underlying portfolio in any given private equity fund, although this may be reduced in significance by diversification.

Fees are high compared to other types of equity structure, but this reflects effort in identifying and nurturing of portfolio companies that seems to drive the outperformance of the sector.

Understanding NAV and how it relates to a fund's share price can feel complicated and, because valuations are conducted periodically, they can lag behind the true asset value at points in time.

Share prices led by general market sentiment can diverge significantly at times from the core asset value although, as we explain in more detail in our market review, underlying assets usually remain resilient, growth is the key to value and for investors with a longer-term horizon the significance of any discount diminishes.

The fundamental investment case for listed private equity relies on the strong performance of the underlying assets, at the same time valuations are subjective up until the point of sale. Investors need to think about all these subtleties.

As Olivier Millet, member of the executive board of Eurazeo, points out in the LPeC Review: "To make sense of the wide diversity of private equity funds, an investor must understand a fund's investment strategy, its track record and the quality of its portfolio, at least at a top-line level.

"For us at Eurazeo, our expertise lies in our ability to select, transform and unlock value in the companies we invest in, and to create value over the longer term, rather than worrying about the next quarter.

"NAV is therefore only a guide to value - typically we sell assets at a premium to NAV because we are handing over control and because we have a range of suitors bidding for our holdings when we exit. The quantity and quality of the transformation is where we add the value."

Understanding listed private equity could be worth the effort. The past year has been exceptionally turbulent due to the Covid-19 crisis. There will be opportunities in the aftermath and investors will want to look at all the options.

Private equity has a model for investing that gives flexibility in a crisis. It can provide crucial funding but also support management teams where necessary with strategy and operational matters - the so-called active management model.

Listed private equity funds are also well invested in sectors, such as technology and healthcare, that are likely to emerge from the pandemic stronger. Smaller investors should not miss an opportunity.

Deborah Botwood Smith is chief executive of LPeC