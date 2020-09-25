TEMIT's Seghal and Ness: Covid-19 vaccine optimism boosts investor confidence

Emerging markets overall felt a dose of optimism in August amid hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine, continued easy monetary policy globally and improving economic data pointing toward recovery. Chetan Sehgal, lead portfolio manager and Andrew Ness, portfolio manager, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) break down the key trends, news, and events, and share their latest market outlook.

Three trends that underly stronger performance in August:

1 A better macro environment because countries are saving more lives from COVID-19

As witnessed in several countries globally, the daily number of COVID-19 cases in India started to increase in late August as the country continued to ease quarantine restrictions and economic activity began to gradually normalize. A silver lining is that these countries — including India — have not seen a corresponding jump in mortalities, reflecting improved treatments and wider testing revealing asymptomatic cases. While this may raise uncertainty on the pace of economic recovery, government stimulus should filter into the real economy gradually, supporting a recovery in due course.

Indian equity markets continue to trade at a discount to long-term averages, and we believe long-term reforms and expectations of faster earnings growth could support a re-rating. Importantly, while the government is working on reviving growth, the current challenging macro environment provides opportunities for stronger companies to gain market share at the expense of weaker ones.

The macro picture can also fail to capture the disruption in business models, leading to shifts in the profit pool at the corporate level. For example, stronger private-sector banks have increased their lead at the expense of weaker public-sector banks or non-financial banking companies.

2 A rebound in Chinese demand, with GDP growth promising to be positive for FY2020

Although US-China tensions heightened in August following US President Donald Trump's decision to ban Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the United States, sanctions on Huawei, export controls, and the South China dispute; commitment by American and Chinese officials to ensure the trade deal remains on track eased investor concerns that worsening relations could lead to the end of the agreement.

While US-China relations are likely to remain volatile, China's longer-term outlook looks positive as the country continues to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with positive growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, raising expectations for positive growth for the year as a whole.

Although domestic consumption continues to lag (although improving), other economic indicators such as industrial production and manufacturing have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Additional characteristics that favour China include continued domestic reforms, technological advancement, rapid digitalization, a huge consumer market and the availability of fiscal and monetary tools to help weather external shocks.

3 A Russian economy poised for expansion into new sectors, supported by a government with the upper hand in the global oil supply contest

Russia is in an enviable position when looking at a number of fundamental factors; it has little sovereign debt, a current-account surplus and considerable foreign exchange reserves.

While oil — an old economy sector — is a major contributor to Russia's economy, the new economy in Russia is also thriving. The country's leading bank, for example, is so much more than a traditional bank. Its digital ecosystem incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), big data and robotization. Already it reports that 40% of client queries are solved by its chat box, and it has created its own private cloud and collaborated with others to offer services such as video streaming, e-education, restaurant bookings and ride sharing.

Similarly, Russia's leading search engine has built an impressive ecosystem. Already successfully competing with Google, it offers services such as e-commerce, ride sharing and online music in a similar fashion to Apple Music. Initiatives include a Russian version of Netflix with a plan to create its own content, and it is even developing autonomous cars.

Thus, it would seem that in addition to its continued dominance in the old economy of oil, Russia appears to offer a compelling investment pool for those wanting to ride the structural tailwind of the new reality where consumption and technology underpin tomorrow's drivers of growth.

Outlook

Chetan Sehgal and Andrew Ness (TEMIT), said: "We continue to focus on three new realities in emerging markets (EMs). One is the institutional resilience of EMs. Many corporations across EMs entered the crisis with stronger balance sheets compared to those in developed countries—net cash levels once considered inefficient have proven to be prudent. Countries such as Brazil, India, China and South Korea have benefited from institutional reforms in years past, entering this crisis with stronger foundations and greater fiscal flexibility relative to history and Western peers—which also bodes well for recovery.

"Second, the nature of EM economies has changed. We have seen a transformation in the last decade away from cyclical sectors and dependence on foreign demand, toward domestic consumption and technology. The contribution of trade to the Chinese economy has halved from its peak, ensuring that China is no longer beholden to a recovery in Western economies.

"The third reality centres on innovation, and the notion of EMs "leapfrogging" the developed world in terms of infrastructure and business models. We have seen this unfold in areas such as mobile telecoms, broadband, e-commerce, and e-payments—and more recently in new areas such as education and health care amid lockdowns. Such business models are highly suited to the structures of EMs, and benefit from the availability of superior data coverage at substantially lower cost in countries such as China and India."