Editor's View from the Desk: #1 - 'Reaching out' as we enter a new stage in the coronavirus crisis

It is the starting phrase of an email that usually strikes terror into the heart of any right thinking person, but 'reaching out' digitally to our readers seems to be the right thing to do in today's bewildering times.

So welcome to our new regular blog called 'View from the Desk' which will offer insights from myself, the other editors at Incisive Media and external guest editors on the key issues for ourselves and our markets as we all try to navigate what could be some very tough times ahead.

I appreciate the 'desk' could become the 'kitchen table' sooner rather than later, but the sentiment remains the same.

I toyed with the idea of an Editor's diary - as who doesn't write a blog these days - but this is 2020 after all, and at least it relieves the pressure of trying to be a modern day Samuel Pepys.

Hard to match the exploits of a man who kept a lion as a pet and buried a wheel of parmesan in his garden during the Great Fire of London* (a much more exciting item to stockpile than the humble toilet roll).

On a more serious note, I felt we needed a way of communicating more regularly and personally with our readers as the situation seems to be changing rapidly in terms of the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the space of just a few days, we have moved to an isolation policy for over-70s 'within weeks' as cases continue to rise and many people are now working from home.

Meanwhile, investors are in the eye of a market storm, with the FTSE 100 and Dow Jones suffering their biggest daily falls since 1987 last week.

Moving into this week, the Fed's $700bn bazooka over the weekend has not had the desired effect as shares are tanking once again this morning.

In the words of Ayush Ansal, CIO at Crimson Black Capital: "Sentiment has reached a point where positive policy measures are compounding market fears and are effectively being catastrophised."

We have covered financial crises, but there really is no precedent in modern times for how we deal with this human crisis and as editors and journalists how we best support our readers through this.

However, as always, we will be led by our readers' information needs, as well as their willingness to share valuable insights and best practice advice with peers as the next few months unfold.

Please 'reach out' to us with your comments, views and article suggestions either by contacting our editorial teams or through our social media channels.

What is your firm doing to get through this? What are you doing to keep calm in the crisis and set up new ways to work with your team? As always, we would love to hear from you, even if it is just for someone else to talk to if cabin fever sets in!

From our side, here are a few updates on what has been happening at Incisive Media over the past few days. Like a lot of companies, we took the opportunity for the whole group to work from home on Friday as a test and this proved successful.

Meanwhile, on the events side of the business, we were lucky to be able to hold COVER's Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit last week (look out for coverage of this important event on www.covermagazine.co.uk soon).

However, other events this side of Easter have now been postponed until later in the year, including the Investment Week Sustainable Funds to Watch Conference and Fund Selector Breakfast Edinburgh. We will keep you informed about other events as soon as we have more information.

On a personal note, like a lot of parents, I am waiting for the inevitable school closures, which will be a game-changer for families. My six-year-old brought home four extra reading books and the login for an online learning site on Friday, so I think this may be coming pretty soon. Watch out for my updates in the coming weeks as I frantically stockpile children's Easter craft kits. Until tomorrow.

*The cheese was saved.

Katrina Lloyd is editor-in-chief of Investment Week, Professional Adviser and COVER.

