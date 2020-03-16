Editor's View from the Desk: #2 - The Ballad of Reading Gaol

Hello again, readers, and welcome to the blog, which today comes from my home in Caversham, Reading. The big news in Reading at the moment (apart from the coronavirus) is a campaign to save Reading Gaol, where Oscar Wilde was once a prisoner.

Campaigners, including Stephen Fry, want it to become an arts hub rather than let property developers get their hands on it to build luxury flats. Of course, I am for the arts hub as I think that is what Oscar would have wanted.

Like Oscar, it looks like I will be stuck in Reading for many weeks to come as things have changed pretty rapidly since yesterday's blog and we are all now working from home for the foreseeable future. Not a great start as the phone connections are down at home today.

However, it has given me the chance to relive one of my favourite ever clips, which is doing the rounds again on social media, of the university professor whose kids invaded a live video interview he was trying to do with the BBC.

A couple of highlights include his daughter's happy face as she comes marching in and the moment the baby's walker gets stuck in the door as they try to pull it backwards out of the room. Worth watching again here. A warning for when the schools finally close.

I am also pleased the weather has started to get warmer as it means the fight for ultimate control of the central heating between my husband and I shouldn't get too nasty (he wanders around in a T-shirt while I am sat huddled in a big jumper and a blanket).

As I mentioned in yesterday's blog, as a company we completed a successful trial of everyone working from home last Friday.

However, we are now looking at this becoming the new normal for a few weeks at least and there will be a big period of adjustment as we adapt to the logistics of communicating with often large groups of people in our company remotely on a regular basis.

It does hopefully mean an end to meetings that should have been an email exchange, but poses its own challenges in terms of getting things done efficiently and ensuring key people are all involved.

There also has to be a limit to the number of WhatsApp groups you can be on. It can lead to awkward mix-ups, such as trying to check with work colleagues if your child needs their wellies that day while I doubt the school parents' group is quite as engrossed in every movement of the S&P 500 as we are at the moment.

This may be a good time to revisit Richard Allum's article for Professional Adviser on effective remote working tips or read COVER's 'How businesses can manage remote working at scale'.

It would also be interesting to hear your experiences in terms of working from home and communicating effectively with colleagues and clients at this time. What works best when face-to-face meetings are no longer possible?

OK, that is it for today. Slightly daunted as when I set up the blog, I thought it would be for a few weeks but now realise it could be a lot longer. Need to pace myself for future entries so until tomorrow.

For any comments or suggestions, contact me at [email protected]