Editor's View from the Desk: #9 - Adapting to a different way of living

Investment Week is delighted to be hosting the 25th Fund Manager of the Year Awards on Thursday 25 June LIVE ONLINE. This year's ceremony is a key part of Investment Week's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2020 and we will be presenting awards for Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 Years and Outstanding Contribution over 25 Years on the night. A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.

Date: 25 Jun 2020

