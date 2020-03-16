Editor's View from the Desk: #9 - Adapting to a different way of living
Doing all we can to support readers
Today on the Editor's Blog, we are joined by Professional Adviser editor Tom Ellis, who emphasises the role people and community have to play during the coronavirus crisis.
I think the strangest thing about the current situation is how the days all blur into one. I live in a two-bedroom flat in east London with my girlfriend - no garden, just a balcony. It might not sound...
More on Markets
Back to Top