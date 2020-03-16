Editor's View from the Desk: #7 - Hugo Mortimer-Harvey on facing lockdown in Spain
Doing all we can to support readers
Today on the blog we are joined by financial services PR Hugo Mortimer-Harvey, who gives his view on the coronavirus crisis from his home in northern Spain.
Some ten days ago, news broke that in Madrid, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, all bars and restaurants were to close. Within 24 hours, the entire country was on lockdown with only...
More on Markets
Back to Top