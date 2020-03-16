Editor's View from the Desk: #5 - Brutal end to the bull market as fund managers face a new reality

Doing all we can to support readers

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week, Professional Adviser and COVER
Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week, Professional Adviser and COVER
  • Katrina Lloyd
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Hello and welcome back to the blog. I think last weekend provided a little welcome breathing space to reflect on the life-changing impact of the past week and what may still lie ahead.

However, the lack of any real answers is still very troubling. In particular, I have been thinking about how this crisis may shape recent new entrants to the investment industry, just as the 2008/09 Global...

To continue reading...

More on Markets