Janus Henderson acquires Rantum Capital for undisclosed fee

Private markets specialist

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Janus Henderson has entered into an agreement to purchase Frankfurt-based private markets investment manager Rantum Capital for an undisclosed fee.

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